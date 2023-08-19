Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Target Price to $14.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CKPT

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.