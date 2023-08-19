Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.61%. Equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 149,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

