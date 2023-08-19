Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Down 0.4%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.83. 1,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $13.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.

