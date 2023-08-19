Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSWC stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $22.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $873.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 131.71%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

