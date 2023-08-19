CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Tops $35.65 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $35.65 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,962.75 or 1.00099445 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002519 BTC.

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04289778 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $7,369,991.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

