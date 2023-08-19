Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Earns Neutral Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSSE. Craig Hallum downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 254.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $223,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cosmo Denicola purchased 26,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,756.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,756.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 428,124 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,370,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 176,851 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 116.8% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 243,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

