Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,803.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,803.33 ($35.56).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.42) to GBX 3,150 ($39.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.06) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.52) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.98) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCH

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,292 ($29.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,362.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,811 ($22.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.75). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,328.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,289.47.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,334 ($29.61), for a total value of £280,080 ($355,296.21). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 572 shares of company stock worth $1,335,328. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.