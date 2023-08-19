Comparing CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) and CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and CellaVision AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -10.06% -5.60% -4.94% CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Axonics and CellaVision AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 1 10 0 2.91 CellaVision AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Axonics presently has a consensus price target of $76.36, suggesting a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Axonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Axonics is more favorable than CellaVision AB (publ).

99.4% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of CellaVision AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axonics and CellaVision AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $273.70 million 11.16 -$59.70 million ($0.67) -90.39 CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CellaVision AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics.

Summary

Axonics beats CellaVision AB (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears. It also offers CellaVision Peripheral Blood Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of peripheral blood smears; CellaVision Advanced RBC Application, which enables to perform comprehensive examination of red blood cell morphology; CellaVision Body Fluid Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of body fluid preparations; and CellaVision Remote Review Software, which removes restrictive geographical constraints from the smear review process. In addition, the company provides CellaVision Server Software that creates a single streamlined workflow within one or multiple testing sites; CellaVision Proficiency Software, a cloud-based software designed to help laboratory managers assess, monitor, and promote staff competency in cell morphology; CellaVision CellAtlas, which combines a series of mini lectures with an extensive cell image library; and CellaVision VET that offers digital solutions for medical microscopy in the field of hematology. Further, it offers reagents to identify cell and tissue morphology, parasites, and bacteria in diagnosing various diseases; and instruments, including RAL SmearBox, RAL Stainbox, and RAL Stainer. The company sells its products to hospital and commercial laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

