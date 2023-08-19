Contrasting General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) and General American Investors (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and General American Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $79.19 million 4.88 $21.15 million $0.58 20.76 General American Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than General American Investors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 15.09% 15.64% 6.76% General American Investors N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of General American Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of General American Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. General American Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 227.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General American Investors has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Technology Finance and General American Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 2 4 1 0 1.86 General American Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus price target of $11.29, suggesting a potential downside of 6.26%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than General American Investors.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats General American Investors on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. General American Investors Company, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

