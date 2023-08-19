Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

DCTH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

