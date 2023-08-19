DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Raised to $24.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.45.

Get DLocal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLocal

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.36 million. DLocal had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.