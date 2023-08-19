Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.58. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $273,045,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $160,816,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

