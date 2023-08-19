Ergo (ERG) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00004386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $82.68 million and approximately $314,834.17 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,938.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00246347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00722107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.27 or 0.00556037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00059056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00117380 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,654,069 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

