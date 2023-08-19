Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

ESPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of ESPR opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $155.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

