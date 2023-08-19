Everest Metals Co. Ltd (ASX:EMC) Insider Buys A$105,000.00 in Stock

Everest Metals Co. Ltd (ASX:EMC – Get Free Report) insider David Argyle bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,000.00 ($68,181.82).

Everest Metals Price Performance

About Everest Metals

(Get Free Report)

Everest Metals Corporation Ltd engages in mineral exploration activities in Western Australia and New South Wales. It holds interest in the Mt Dimer gold and silver, Yarbu, and Rover projects, as well as the Midas, Trident, and the Perseus Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold projects. The company was formerly known as Twenty Seven Co Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.