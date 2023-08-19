Financial Contrast: Piraeus Financial (BPIRY) and Its Competitors

Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) is one of 285 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Piraeus Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piraeus Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Piraeus Financial N/A N/A -4.03 Piraeus Financial Competitors $2.60 billion $617.17 million 245.88

Piraeus Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Piraeus Financial. Piraeus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piraeus Financial N/A N/A N/A Piraeus Financial Competitors 31.54% 10.97% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Piraeus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Piraeus Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piraeus Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Piraeus Financial Competitors 1062 3281 3358 12 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 287.03%. Given Piraeus Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piraeus Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Piraeus Financial competitors beat Piraeus Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers time, saving, and current deposits, as well as personal banking and payroll accounts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mortgage, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer, motor vehicle, sovereign, personal, home, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; mutual funds, corporate and treasury bonds, equities, energy finance, and treasury products; and car, home and civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, and corporate insurances. It also provides financial planning, asset management, payment/remittance, cash management, settlement, payroll, fixed income, foreign exchange, restructuring, risk management, stock exchange, corporate factoring, financial and operating leasing, and digital banking services. In addition, the company offers infrastructure advisory, project and real estate finance, remote banking, debt securities issuance, and commercial debt assessment and collection services. Further, it is involved in group life and health, and electronic and cyber risks insurance programs; portfolio, yachting, shopping center, property, city link areas, and real estate management services; insurance agency, land and real estate property development, and construction services; trading of boat vehicle, cars, and equipment; real estate purchase, sales, and rentals; and consulting, hotel and training, financial, telecommunication, and information technology services. Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. was formerly known as Piraeus Bank S.A. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

