Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Fiverr International has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $47.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

