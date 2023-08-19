Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

