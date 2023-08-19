Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNRC. Argus upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CL King assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.04.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.98. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $266.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Generac’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

