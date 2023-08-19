Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Upgraded by Imperial Capital to “Outperform”

Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GETY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.46.

In related news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,716.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,209.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,716.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,893 shares of company stock worth $882,574. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GETY. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth $66,061,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $2,012,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth $1,952,000. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 0.3% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,980,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

