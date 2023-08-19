Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Shares Down 7.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 45,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 60,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis.

