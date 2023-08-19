Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

