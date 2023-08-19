Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$0.25

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Price Performance
CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.
About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)
