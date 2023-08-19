Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth $26,496,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 221.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 453.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,007 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Gritstone bio by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,856,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gritstone bio by 740.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,060,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 934,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gritstone bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 3.5 %

GRTS opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gritstone bio has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.