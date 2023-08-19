Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

NYSE:AVAL opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.41.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $662.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.48%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

