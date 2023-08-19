Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Free Report) by 795.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GHSI opened at $7.55 on Friday. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a clinical nutrition company, develops and distributes clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, and dietary supplements in North America and Europe, and Internationally. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Featured Stories

