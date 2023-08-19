HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

USAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

USAS stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $80.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Americas Silver by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

