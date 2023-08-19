Home Depot’s (HD) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $338.18.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $327.57 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $329.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.83 and a 200-day moving average of $303.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

