ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.10. 16,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.