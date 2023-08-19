Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.67. 8,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 15,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $256.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

