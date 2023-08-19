K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Down 3.7%

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 48,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 75,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

K2 Gold Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

