Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading Down 5.4%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $149.52 and last traded at $149.72. Approximately 27 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.29.

Kingdee International Software Group Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.23.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

