L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Price Target Raised to $18.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $19.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $209.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

