LCX Price Down 11.5% This Week (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One LCX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $32.67 million and $225,210.92 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LCX has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
LCX Token Profile
LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com.
The LCX Token has been issued by LCX AG in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations in Liechtenstein. As per legal assessment performed by qualified legal firms, LCX Token can be legally classified as a utility token according to the US, Singapore, European and Liechtenstein law.”
Buying and Selling LCX
