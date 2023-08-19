Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.46. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $18.60.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

