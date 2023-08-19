MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

MAG Silver Price Performance

Shares of MAG opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 280.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

