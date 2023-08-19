Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Down 0.6%

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.42. 61,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 130,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Marfrig Global Foods Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food sectors in Brazil and internationally. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as cattle, sheep, and fish, as well as plant and vegetable based proteins; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.
