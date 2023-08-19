Nano One Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Nano has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00002250 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $77.81 million and $1.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,955.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00246817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00722184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00558233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00059186 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00116986 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

