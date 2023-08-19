Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $41.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSSC. Craig Hallum began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $38.41 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after buying an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after buying an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth about $21,497,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

