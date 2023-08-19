NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Trading Up 3%

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) were up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

NCS Multistage Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $44.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, RP single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

