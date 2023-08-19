NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $116.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2023

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Down 3.1 %

NetEase stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.