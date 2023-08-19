NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $116.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

