NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.50.

NextDecade Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NEXT opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 437.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 191.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

