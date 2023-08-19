Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Given New C$2.15 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Petrus Resources stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

