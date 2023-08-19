Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Given New C$2.15 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
Petrus Resources stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.26.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Petrus Resources
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.