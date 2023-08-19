Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.
Pharvaris Price Performance
NASDAQ PHVS opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the period.
Pharvaris Company Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pharvaris
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.