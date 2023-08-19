Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$124.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$124.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Premium Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

PRBZF stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

