Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.58) EPS.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $172.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $169.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $169.75.

In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 40,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $6,581,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,663 shares of company stock worth $28,556,414. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

