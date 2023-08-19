Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered Redfin from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Point raised Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.44.

Redfin Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 369,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 109,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 289.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after buying an additional 1,124,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

