Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.84. 4,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 14,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Regional Health Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Health Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

