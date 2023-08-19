Reviewing Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Big Yellow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Big Yellow Group and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Yellow Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Big Yellow Group currently has a consensus price target of $1,208.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9,009.18%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.45%. Given Big Yellow Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Big Yellow Group is more favorable than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

This table compares Big Yellow Group and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -29.75% -9.72% -2.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big Yellow Group and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 31.13 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $388.15 million 0.67 -$226.72 million ($1.96) -2.01

Big Yellow Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big Yellow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Big Yellow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Big Yellow Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Big Yellow Group beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Yellow Group

(Get Free Report)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft. When fully built out the portfolio will provide approximately 7.2 million sq ft of flexible storage space. 99% of our stores and sites by value are held freehold and long leasehold, with the remaining 1% short leasehold. The Group has pioneered the development of the latest generation of self storage facilities, which utilise state of the art technology and are located in high profile, accessible, main road locations. Our focus on the location and visibility of our stores, with excellent customer service, a market-leading online platform, and significant and increasing investment in sustainability, has created in Big Yellow the most recognised brand name in the UK self storage industry.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of June 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of June 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.