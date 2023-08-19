Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

RBBN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $210.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 226.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 72,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

