Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RHI opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 173.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.